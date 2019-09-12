Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is hoping to earn a prominent role in Frank Lampard’s set up after penning a new four-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old joined the Blues from Rangers in 2015, but had to bide his time in the academy before finally being granted a chance to feature for the first team earlier this year.

The Scotland U21 international appeared in Chelsea’s first two pre-season matches in Dublin against Bohemians and St Patrick’s back in July, earning praise for his performances across the middle of the park.

Lampard rewarded Gilmour for his recent progress by granting the teenager his Premier League debut during a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United on August 31.

Chelsea have announced on Thursday that the promising starlet has now signed a fresh four-year contract, which will keep him at the Bridge until 2023.

Gilmour is excited for the future working under Lampard, as he told the club’s official website: “It’s really exciting for me and my family to sign this four-year deal with the club,” Gilmour told the official Chelsea website after putting pen to paper until at least 2023.

? A new Chelsea contract for Billy Gilmour! ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 12, 2019

“Frank has come in and everyone is buzzing, training is really good and there’s a high standard to everything we do. There are exciting times ahead and hopefully, I can work hard to get more opportunities as well.”

Gilmour became the first Scottish player to feature for Chelsea in 17 years when he came on as a late substitute against Sheffield United and he has been tipped to become a key player for the club as his talent develops.

The box-to-box midfielder was eager to thank Lampard for “showing faith” in his ability and he is now eyeing a more regular role in the team.

“It was amazing to make my debut and for the gaffer to show his trust in me in a tight game,” Gilmour continued – as per Chelsea.com.

“A draw wasn’t the result we wanted but he showed his faith in me and I thank him for that. Now I need to make sure it wasn’t just a one-off and keep showing him I’ve got a lot more to give.”

Gilmour will hope he can retain a place in the Chelsea squad for their next Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon, with Wolves set to arrive at Stamford Bridge.