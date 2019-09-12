Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Christian Eriksen has remained happy to stay at the club despite intense transfer speculation.

As noted by the Independent ahead of the summer transfer window deadline, the 27-year-old had been heavily linked with an exit from Spurs.

While that didn’t materialise this past summer, there is still a major issue that Tottenham face in that he has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract.

In turn, either a contract renewal will need to be signed or Spurs have to start thinking about selling in January in order to avoid losing the Danish international for nothing next summer.

However, Pochettino was keen to focus on what Eriksen’s more immediate attitude has been like despite the talk surrounding his future in north London, and was nothing but positive about his professionalism.

“He has always been happy here. Of course, everyone has their aims and challenges but I told you before the Arsenal game that he was in the right mind. That’s why I selected him,” Pochettino told the media on Thursday, as per Sky Sports.

“He is such an important player for us and one we appreciate a lot.

“He is happy and if he can play, he will. All the decisions will be made on performances.”

Eriksen has scored 67 goals and provided 86 assists in 281 appearances for Tottenham, and so that tells its own story about how important he has been for the side.

However, unless the contract situation is sorted out sooner rather than later, then Spurs will have to bid farewell in the next 12 months, but it would appear as though regardless of what is happening off the pitch, the Danish international will continue to give his all on it to help Tottenham achieve their objectives this season.