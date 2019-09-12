BBC Sport pundit Matthew Upson has raised doubts that he has over Kurt Zouma’s ability to play at the level required to establish himself at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been given another chance to impress at Stamford Bridge this season under Frank Lampard having been shipped out on loan before this campaign despite playing a prominent role previously for the Blues.

SEE MORE: Florentino Perez furious with Eden Hazard after broken promise from Real Madrid summer signing

With Antonio Rudiger still recovering from injury, it remains to be seen if Zouma is the man to drop out when he returns, although given the experience that he has compared to the other defensive options available to Lampard, he could still get the nod alongside the German international.

However, Upson has raised serious concerns over Zouma’s ability to flourish at the highest level, as he pointed out several weaknesses that the Frenchman has in his game which make him a vulnerability for Chelsea at the back, as seen in the video below.

It’s difficult to disagree with him on the basis of what we’ve seen so far this season, but perhaps with the likes of Rudiger and N’Golo Kante back in the squad to add a calming influence and more quality around him, that could be crucial in helping Zouma settle and finding a higher level of form to ensure that Lampard sticks with him.

Time will tell if that’s the case, or if Upson is correct and Zouma soon finds himself out of the starting line-up due to his defensive frailties.

Having conceded nine goals in their opening four Premier League games, it’s clearly a very obvious problem that Lampard needs to find a solution for if they are to challenge for a top-four finish this season, with Zouma playing a full 90 minutes in all four outings.