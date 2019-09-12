How Juventus could line up vs Fiorentina: Two key changes from Sarri

Juventus face a difficult challenge this weekend as they prepare for a trip to Florence on Saturday afternoon to take on rivals Fiorentina.

The reigning Serie A champions have started the new season with two wins after seeing off Parma and Napoli, with the latter being a thrilling 4-3 victory in Turin prior to the international break.

In turn, confidence and morale will be high as they look to make a positive start to the defence of their domestic crown, while they will also have to prepare for the start of the Champions League next week.

With a trip to Atletico Madrid in mind next Wednesday night, Maurizio Sarri may have considered making changes to his side to rotate and keep everyone fresh, but it appears as though he’s going with a strong starting XI to ensure that they get the right result this weekend.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, there could be two changes made to the side that faced Napoli with Danilo coming in for Mattia De Sciglio, after he came off the bench to score against Napoli following his teammate picking up an injury.

The second change could see Adrien Rabiot come in for compatriot Blaise Matuidi in a slight midfield reshuffle, with the stalwart perhaps being rested with that trip to Madrid in mind.

Such is the strength in depth that the Bianconeri boast, many will fancy their chances of picking up all three points this weekend regardless of the changes that Sarri opts to make.

Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo are expected to continue to lead the line with Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira keeping their places in midfield.

Matthijs de Ligt should get the nod alongside Leonardo Bonucci again after Giorgio Chiellini was ruled out for a lengthy spell, while Alex Sandro will start at left back with Wojciech Szczesny in between the posts.

It will certainly be difficult for Fiorentina to get something out of the game, but they’ll hope that with home advantage that they can cause an upset and deal an early blow to Juve’s title hopes.