Ex-Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu has praised the club’s record signing Nicolas Pepe, insisting Premier League teams are “already scared” of what he can do.

Pepe moved to Emirates Stadium from Lille for £72 million at the start of August, becoming the most expensive signing in the club’s history – as per Sky Sports.

The 24-year-old has featured in all four of Arsenal’s matches at the start of the new Premier League season, impressing with his lightning speed and dribbling ability, but he has yet to register his first goal.

Ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Sunday, club legend Kanu has hailed the new Emirates star, claiming it won’t be long until he adapts to life in England.

“He’s a good player,” Kanu told Goal. “He’s got fast feet and I think he can unlock teams. He can score and he can assist.

“The league here is totally different from every other league so it takes time for somebody coming in to perform the way they have for their other clubs.

“But I think he will do well for us because now he is getting more game time and I believe he will complement the other two strikers.

“If you watch him you can see he is a really good footballer and his feet are very quick. He is going to score goals and he is going to play well.

“I believe that teams are already afraid of him after a few games. They are scared of what he can do and what he can offer. He’s a very good addition.”

Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League table, having picked up eight points from a possible 12, with familiar questions being asked of a side which finished outside the Champions League places last term.

Unai Emery’s team were sloppy defensively during a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool and a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham, but the front three have received plenty of plaudits, including Pepe.

The Ivorian has already shown glimpses of his sublime talent, but Kanu is urging the Arsenal faithful to be patient as he settles into his new surroundings in north London.

“As a striker, you want to create chances,” Kanu added – as per Goal. “If you keep missing them it doesn’t matter. The most important thing is to keep creating chances because the goals will definitely come.

“People have to understand that he has come from a different country, everything is new. He has new team-mates and the coach will definitely want him to play differently. All this counts.

“But a good footballer is always a good footballer. He will get much better and he will score goals for us. He brings us something different to the other two strikers.

“I want to just tell him to keep doing what he is doing.”