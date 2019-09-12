“I don’t want to leave” – Lionel Messi issues sends hugely reassuring message to Barcelona fans amid contract reports

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has sent a hugely reassuring message to the club’s fans following reports that the player will be allowed to leave for free come the end of the season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Messi has a clause in his deal with the Blaugrana that means he can rip up his deal with the club from next summer onwards.

Reports of this ilk would’ve surely worried some Barca fans, as they would’ve been fearing the worst regarding the Argentine’s future with the club.

However now, it seems like the 32-year-old has came out and quashed rumours he wants to seal a move away from the Nou Camp in the summer.

As per Sport, via Marca, Messi has commented on his future in a recent interview, with the forward stating “This is my house and I don’t want to leave, but I want to win”.

These words will come as a massive relief to Blaugrana supporters, as it looks like the Argentine international is fully determined to stay at the Nou Camp for years into the future.

Barca are going to need Messi to stay with them long into the future if they’re to stand any chance of retaining their La Liga title in the coming years.

The Argentinian has proven to be the difference between Barca winning the league and coming second to Atletico Madrid in the past two seasons, thus we’re sure the club will be delighted to hear this news regarding his future ahead of next summer.