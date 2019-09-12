Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has made a plea to get more game time with the Gunners, as the shot-stopper eyes a place in Argentina’s 2020 Copa America squad.

The 27-year-old is currently behind Bernd Leno in the pecking order at the Emirates, something the Argentine isn’t happy with is his words here are anything to go off.

As per Arsenal En America, via the Daily Star, Martinez has spoken on his hopes of making Argentina’s squad for next year’s Copa America, stating that “My goal is to reach the Argentine national team, I have the qualities. I need only a little more playing time”.

Martinez then added “I want to add minutes, make a great season, be Arsenal’s number one and have chances of being in the team that plays the Copa America 2020.”

Despite being at the club for a number of years now, Martinez has only managed to make 14 first team appearances for the north London side, thus we can see why he’s after more first team minutes.

During his time with the Gunners, Martinez has spent time on loan at clubs like Reading, Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday, Getafe, Rotherham and Oxford, with the South American gaining valuable first team experience during his stints with these clubs.

Given that Leno has put in some pretty important performances for the Gunners so far this term, we doubt Martinez will be able to leap ahead the German in the pecking order at the Emirates any time soon.

However, you can never say never in football…