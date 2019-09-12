Juventus will reportedly see rivals Inter challenge them for the signing of Fiorentina ace Federico Chiesa next summer as they look set for a transfer scrap.

The 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength for the Viola, as he has now bagged 23 goals and 21 assists in 116 appearances for the club while also establishing him in the Italy squad.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has attracted attention from elsewhere, as he looks set for a bright future for club and country and he’ll undoubtedly still have plenty of room for improvement and development.

However, it appears as though Fiorentina could have a difficult time keeping him in Florence, as Calciomercato report that Inter are set to join Juventus in a transfer scrap to sign him next summer.

It’s added that Juve were close to snapping Chiesa up this past summer having agreed on personal terms, while a €70m price-tag is also specifically mentioned as the Bianconeri were prepared to pay it but with a certain formula in place to break the payments down.

Nevertheless, their hopes of signing Chiesa were thwarted by the arrival of new ownership at Fiorentina and so they have been forced to put any potential swoop on hold until next summer, with Inter now said to be ready to challenge their rivals off the pitch too.

It’s widely expected that Antonio Conte’s side will provide the toughest challenge to Juventus in their bid to defend their Serie A crown this season, and so it promises to be a fascinating season at the top of the table.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not events this year influence a possible decision that Chiesa will have to make next summer over which Italian giant to join if he wishes to move on and Fiorentina are prepared to green light an exit.