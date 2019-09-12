Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic reportedly has offers from Qatar, but he could wait until January as there is still a touted chance of a move to Man Utd.

The 33-year-old has been a pivotal figure for the Turin giants over the years, but he finds himself falling down the pecking order this season under Maurizio Sarri.

With the likes of Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo starting ahead of him so far this season, coupled with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernadeschi offering competition for places, it’s difficult to see how the Croatian stalwart gets playing time.

That’s despite tallies of 44 goals and 24 assists in 162 appearances for Juventus, while he wasn’t even included in their Champions League squad due to the numbers at Sarri’s disposal.

As noted by SportMediaset, it’s reported that Mandzukic has offers from Qatar, with the transfer window open there until September 30.

However, it’s suggested that an alternative option for him is to snub a lucrative move and wait for Man Utd in January, given the Red Devils were heavily linked with a swoop this past summer with SportMediaset even suggesting that an agreement was in place only for the player himself to decide against it at the time.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if the situation has changed and the pieces can fall into place in the New Year, but it would seemingly be a big call from Mandzukic to turn his back on those lucrative offers from Qatar and take the risk by waiting until January to see if the switch to United materialises.

Having allowed both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to move on this summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be in need of attacking reinforcements sooner rather than later, and the addition of Mandzukic in January could give him a very useful boost midway through the campaign to offer a different dynamic up top.