Real Madrid duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have reportedly told friends they’re eager for their new club to raid their former team Chelsea for the transfer of N’Golo Kante.

The Belgian pair were key figures at Stamford Bridge, but goalkeeper Courtois left the Blues for Madrid last summer and Hazard followed him with the same move this year.

Could Kante be next? According to the Athletic, the pair would love to see manager Zinedine Zidane make the France international a priority to strengthen their squad.

The former Leicester City man is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the world in his position, so it makes sense that Hazard and Courtois would want to see him follow them to the Bernabeu.

Still, Chelsea fans won’t take too kindly to becoming Real Madrid’s feeder club with a third player moving from west London to Madrid in quick succession.

It remains to be seen if Real will definitely go after Kante, but it could be a move that makes sense as he’d surely be an upgrade on Casemiro as a defensive midfield option for the Spanish giants.