Barcelona reportedly look in a strong position to win the transfer battle for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international has long looked one of the finest centre-backs in the world, and it would make sense if he soon moved to a genuine European powerhouse.

According to Don Balon, Koulibaly is wanted by Real Madrid but would rather join Barcelona, who could certainly do with him as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique and an upgrade on the likes of Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti.

The 28-year-old was also linked with Manchester United in the summer as the Mail at one point claimed he was considered an alternative to Harry Maguire.

And even though the Red Devils did eventually sign Maguire, there’s a case to be made for Koulibaly being the stronger option anyway, and certainly an upgrade on the club’s other centre halves like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Still, Don Balon suggest Barca are in the strongest position as Napoli set an asking price of around £89million for their star player.