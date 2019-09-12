Brendan Rodgers has selection headache over five players for Leicester clash vs Man United

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers looks to have something of a selection headache ahead of this weekend’s big Premier League clash with Manchester United.

The Foxes are back in action after the international break and will want to continue their strong start to the season with a good result against a vulnerable Man Utd side.

However, as reported by the Leicester Mercury, it looks like Rodgers has five quality options to choose from in just two positions as he faces a headache to decide on a line up to take on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The players mentioned are James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton, Demarai Gray and Ayoze Perez – five top attackers to fill the two wide roles in Rodgers’ side.

It’s a nice problem for the Northern Irishman to have, but it also does look a genuine challenge to know the best way to line up in this big game.

Leicester fans will just hope Rodgers makes his mind up by Saturday afternoon and puts together a game plan that can take advantage of this weak MUFC side and possibly pick up all three points.