There was so much time spent talking about Neymar’s potential return to Spain this Summer that Antoine Griezmann must be starting to feel a bit put out. The story rumbles on after some interesting comments made by Lionel Messi about the efforts to re-sign Neymar.

A tweet showing a front page exclusive from Sport shows that Messi isn’t fully satisfied with their Summer transfer activity:

? ? MESSI en @Sport “No sé si el club ha hecho todo lo posible por traer a Neymar” “¿Si mando yo? Ha quedado claro que no” Lo analizamos YA con @jordimartiras @SiqueRodriguez @JGALLEGOonfire y @marcosperiodico https://t.co/2tDlYoQt7L pic.twitter.com/7BAibn7u2l — El Larguero (@ellarguero) September 11, 2019

For those who don’t speak Spanish, this translates to Messi saying : “I don’t know if the club everything possible to bring Neymar back”

You can argue whether Barca actually needed to sign the Brazilian when you consider someone from Suarez, Messi and Griezmann would probably have to drop out of the starting line up to accomodate him.

It does suggest he’s very popular with the important figures in Barcelona’s changing room, so his potential arrival could have had a big effect off the pitch as well as on it.

Messi’s comments seem to contradict the claims made by Neymar’s father. According to the Express, Barca made multiple bids to PSG but they refused to deal with the Catalans.

They go on to say that PSG were holding out for a fee they knew Barcelona couldn’t pay and it meant the deal never had a real chance of going through.

Neymar will stay in France until at least January, but you have to feel it will be next Summer before anyone will have the funds available to look at signing him again. It will be interesting to see how he plays this season and if it has any impact on his price tag next Summer.