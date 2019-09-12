Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has reportedly been offered to AC Milan and Inter Milan by his agent as a transfer looks increasingly likely.

This is according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claim it looks like Matic is coming towards the end of his time at Old Trafford and seems unlikely to earn himself a new contract.

This makes sense as the Serbia international struggled for form towards the end of last season and also looked poor during pre-season, leading to him falling out of favour for the start of the United’s 2019/20 campaign.

It could now be the best move for Matic to try extending his career with a move to Serie A, where he could perhaps play more often due to the slightly slower pace of the game in Italy.

It remains to be seen which of the two San Siro sides the 31-year-old will end up at, but Calciomercato’s report suggests one of those looks a likely next destination for him.

Either way, Man Utd fans will probably be pretty glad to offload the former Chelsea man so they can start the process of rebuilding their struggling midfield.