West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been told he needs to leave the club if he wants to win major trophies like the Premier League title.

That’s the view of pundit Danny Mills, who mentioned the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea as possible destinations in an interview with Football Insider.

However, Rice has notably been linked most strongly as a transfer target for Manchester United, with the Manchester Evening News continuing to claim the highly-rated young England international is on the Red Devils’ radar.

It’s fair to say the 20-year-old is a top talent who makes sense as a priority for United right now, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad looking a little light in midfield.

Ander Herrera is yet to be replaced since leaving in the summer, and MUFC surely cannot rely on the unconvincing Nemanja Matic or Fred for much longer.

United fans will hope in that case that Rice manages to take a look at what Mills is saying and consider a move to a big club soon enough – and that he picks them.

“People at West Ham know that there’s interest from other clubs over the course of the summer, but he’s stayed where he is for now,” Mills said.

“He’s a very, very good player with a very bright future.

“If he moves club (he can win titles). Let’s be honest, he’s not going to win the Premier League at West Ham any time soon.

“If he wants to go and win something, he’s got to move club. Whether that be abroad or the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool – they’re the ones obviously at the moment – maybe a Chelsea comes strong at some point. Just have to wait and see.”