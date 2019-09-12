Manchester United legend advises Solskjaer on potential transfers to replace De Gea

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has spoken about the David de Gea situation at Old Trafford – and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may want to take note.

The Spanish shot-stopper’s Man Utd future remains in some doubt as he edges ever closer to becoming a free agent next summer.

And while the Guardian recently reported that De Gea was close to finally committing his future to the Red Devils by signing a new contract, this is yet to materialise.

Commenting on the situation, Van der Sar made it clear he did not necessarily feel De Gea is irreplaceable, as he is quoted by the Evening Standard as saying the club could find surprise solutions to their problem between the sticks.

The Dutchman was a top ‘keeper for United in his day, but only joined the club from Fulham when he was 34, showing that MUFC could now turn to a similarly surprising player to replace De Gea if they have to.

“The decision needs to come at a certain point,” he said.

“It’s taken a long time now, so it’s a case of ‘yes’ or ‘no’ but I’m not a director of United.

“Other goalkeepers can also fill the gap. There are a few Premier League goalkeepers playing at the club who can also take the step up.

“I was 34 when I went to United, so there are lots of opportunities there.”