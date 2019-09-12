Man Utd have issued an early update on team news ahead of their clash with Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The pressure will be building on the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their form dipped ahead of the international break.

Following their big win over Chelsea on the opening weekend, United picked up just two points in games against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton, and so doubts will already be emerging over their top-four credentials this season.

It doesn’t get any easier with an in-form Leicester arriving at Old Trafford this weekend in what will be a difficult challenge for the hosts, and it could be made even more difficult with the possibility that Solskjaer won’t be at full strength.

As noted by the club’s official site, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard are all said to be doubts after picking up problems over the international break, and so Solskjaer will be desperate for good news on them from the medical staff in the next 48 hours as he’ll want them at his disposal.

There is better news though as it’s added that both Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial could be in contention to return to the squad, and so having them available will give the Norwegian tactician more options in key areas to ensure that they have a good chance of picking up a positive result.

Coupled with the start of the Europa League next week though, as United prepare to host Astana next Thursday, it’s imperative for them that the treatment room empties quickly as they’ll need all the quality depth available to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts this season.