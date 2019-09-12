Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has highlighted the excellent recent form of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy as the sides meet at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Red Devils host the Foxes on Saturday afternoon as the Premier League returns following the international break, and it seems Owen has doubts about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting this side back to winning ways.

It’s not been the best start to the 2019/20 season for Man Utd, who have taken just two points from a possible nine after that opening day win over Chelsea.

Owen now thinks United are set for more disappointment as he predicts a score draw in his column for Bet Victor, in what would be a pretty terrible result for his old club.

Although Leicester are clearly no pushovers as Brendan Rodgers has put a quality side together, MUFC badly need to start picking up wins very soon after a poor end to last season and poor start to this one.

Owen said: “Jamie Vardy has been involved in 14 goals in 14 league games since Brendan Rodgers took over at the King Power Stadium and I expect to see the Foxes get a point at Old Trafford from what promises to be an open, exciting affair.

“United have not won since the opening day of the season and their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their last home game was particularly disappointing. Leicester remain unbeaten so far this term and currently head the table without the big two.

“The Foxes can take a point from a game which sees Harry Maguire face his former club and teammates for the first time since his record-breaking summer move.”