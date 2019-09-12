Man Utd are reportedly still keeping tabs on Leicester City ace James Maddison with a view of a potential swoop next summer.

As noted by The Sun, speculation last month had suggested that the Red Devils would move in January to try and bolster their attacking options with the creative England star.

It comes after the 22-year-old impressed last season, as he bagged seven goals and seven assists in 38 appearances, and he has started the new campaign brightly too.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are keeping a close eye on him and it’s suggested that’s with a view of making their move.

However, the key difference in this latest report, is that the idea from a United perspective is to swoop next summer, and so time will tell if they are able to prise another key figure away from the Foxes just 12 months on after signing Harry Maguire.

It’s easy to see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be keen on the England international though, as he offers creativity and guile in a more central position which could see him complement the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial perfectly.

Further, as noted in the report above, given he’s young, hungry and a homegrown player, he would suit the strategy that appears to have been adopted at Old Trafford this past summer with the signings of Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Maguire.

Time will tell if Man Utd get their man next summer, but they’ll have a chance to take a much closer look at him when they host Leicester City this weekend in a key game for Solskjaer.

After picking up just two points in games against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton prior to the international break, the Red Devils know that they must do better when the action kicks off again.