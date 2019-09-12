Manchester United are reportedly prepared to release extra funds for a big signing in the January transfer window after a poor start made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It remains to be seen precisely who the Red Devils will target this winter, but the Manchester Evening News suggest Solskjaer could get plenty to spend on mid-season investments.

The report states a midfielder is likely to be a priority, but also that some of United’s main targets such as West Ham’s Declan Rice and Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff are unlikely to move in the middle of the campaign.

This could make life difficult for MUFC, who won’t want to spend for the sake of it after plenty of poorly thought out purchases in the last few years.

Solskjaer does, however, need to do something in midfield after such a dismal start to the campaign as the likes of Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira don’t really look good enough.

Elsewhere, Nemanja Matic had a poor pre-season and has barely featured since then, while Man Utd also failed to replace Ander Herrera after his move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.