Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has received huge praise from his old manager Brendan Rodgers following his summer transfer from Leicester City.

The England international swapped the King Power Stadium for Old Trafford before the start of the season and will now come up against his former club in the Premier League this weekend.

It’s clear, however, that Rodgers holds no grudges against the star who left his team this summer, with the Northern Irishman heaping praise onto Maguire ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

It’s fair to say Rodgers rates Maguire highly as a player and a person, as he believes he handled his transfer saga superbly and has clearly improved this Man Utd outfit.

“He’s a remarkable guy and a fantastic player. His behaviour typified him as a man,” Rodgers is quoted by the Metro.

“It was so difficult for him and right the way through, his behaviour was exemplary.

“He’s a good guy and you can see he’s made them better.”

Many MUFC fans will no doubt be hoping for more from Maguire after the team’s generally underwhelming form so far this term, and perhaps a game against his old club this weekend can be just what he needs to kick-start his and the club’s season.