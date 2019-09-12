BBC pundit Don Hutchison has warned English clubs that Jadon Sancho could be worth £200m after next summer amid ongoing talk of Man Utd interest.

As noted by Sky Sports, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc revealed that Sancho’s agent met with United during the summer.

It comes as the 19-year-old continues to enjoy his spell in the Bundesliga, having now racked up tallies of 17 goals and 27 assists in 60 appearances for the German giants.

With that in mind, coupled with the fact that he is now proving his worth for England too at such an early age, there is a strong argument for him to remain at Dortmund to continue his progression.

Nevertheless, whether it’s a desire to return to England or to go on and challenge for major trophies in the future, an exit could materialise eventually for Sancho but Hutchison has insisted that he believes the Dortmund starlet could be worth up to £200m if a top English club don’t sign him next summer, as seen in the video below.

It’s easy to see where the former Premier League midfielder is coming from, as ultimately if Sancho continues to make this type of progress for both club and country and continues to get better, then that is going to be reflected in his valuation and he will be worth considerably more.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, there is already talk of a £100m bid from Man Utd being prepared for January, and so Hutchison is right in that it will only become more difficult for the Red Devils or another Premier League side to sign the talented youngster the longer they leave it.

However, time will tell if he’s capable of showing that level of consistency over an extended period of time, as given his inexperience and age, there are bound to be bumps in the road moving forward that he will have to overcome and could impact his price-tag.