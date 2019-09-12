Real Madrid’s current injury crisis has only gone and gotten worse today, after the club confirmed that Luka Modric has picked up a muscle problem ahead of their clash against Levante.

Los Blancos take on Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend, as they look to get back to winning ways having drawn their last two La Liga outings against Villarreal and Real Valladolid.

However, it seems like if Real are going to do this, then they’re going to have to do it without key midfield star Luka Modric, after the club’s official site reported that the Croatian’s sustained a muscle injury.

Although it’s not stated how long Modric will be out for, it seems as if the player will struggle to make the team against Levante following this news.

Modric’s problem has only added to Real’s injury woes, as the Croat will now join stars like Isco, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, James Rodriguez and Brahim Diaz on the treatment table.

Should Modric end up missing Los Blancos’ match against Levante on Saturday, it’ll be interesting to see who Zidane chooses to go with in midfield.

One would assume that Kroos and Casemiro will start given their reputations, with Modric’s problem now seemingly opening the door for Federico Valverde to claim his first start in La Liga this year.

Seems like things are just going from bad to worse at the Bernabeu lately…