Real Madrid have reportedly reserved around €320M for the January transfer window, with Los Blancos reportedly looking to bring in three world class stars in order to bolster their squad.

The Spanish giants spent a small fortune on new players this summer, as they brought in the likes of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy.

And despite this, it seems like Real’s spending is far from over, with Diario Gol are noting that the club have set aside as much as €320M, as they’re set to go all out in the January window.

The report notes that Real are eyeing up a deals of €80M plus Toni Kroos for Pogba, €20M plus James Rodriguez for Koulibaly, and €220M for Kylian Mbappe, however should Real agree a deal for the Frenchman in the winter window, the move won’t go through until next summer.

Given this, it seems Real are willing to part with as much as €320M and two first team stars in the form of Kroos and Rodriguez in order to bring three world class players into their squad.

If Real manage to get all three of these deals over the line in a few months time, it’ll come as a big boost for the Spanish giants, as they’d be bolstering their choices in midfield, defence and attack.

Pogba would be a brilliant replacement for Kroos in the middle of the park, whilst Koulibaly would go a long way to making the club’s defence more stable.

Mbappe’s arrival would also see the club solve their right-wing issue, a position that the likes of Lucas Vazquez and Gareth Bale have failed to make their own in recent years.