Newcastle United expected to launch fresh January transfer window bid for exciting forward

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are reportedly expected to revive their interest in Brentford attacker Said Benrahma when the transfer window opens up again in January.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the Magpies in the past, and was also a summer transfer target for their Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

For the time being, however, he remains in the Championship and continues to look a top performer for Brentford and like a player who could make an impact in the top flight.

Benrahma certainly looks like he’d be a useful addition to Steve Bruce’s side right now, so Newcastle fans will be pleased to hear further reports linking him with a possible move to St James’ Park.

The Algeria international has the flair, pace and skill to give NUFC something a little extra in the final third that could well be key to their survival hopes.

It’s been suggested Benrahma would cost around £10million or more.

