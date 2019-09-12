Newcastle United are reportedly expected to revive their interest in Brentford attacker Said Benrahma when the transfer window opens up again in January.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the Magpies in the past, and was also a summer transfer target for their Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

For the time being, however, he remains in the Championship and continues to look a top performer for Brentford and like a player who could make an impact in the top flight.

Benrahma certainly looks like he’d be a useful addition to Steve Bruce’s side right now, so Newcastle fans will be pleased to hear further reports linking him with a possible move to St James’ Park.

The Algeria international has the flair, pace and skill to give NUFC something a little extra in the final third that could well be key to their survival hopes.

It’s been suggested Benrahma would cost around £10million or more.