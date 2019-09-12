Alexis Sanchez aims dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following transfer from Man United to Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez has aimed a dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he discusses why both he and Romelu Lukaku struggled at Manchester United.

The Chile international was a major flop at Old Trafford, despite previously looking one of the best players in the world during his time at previous club Arsenal.

Speaking now after leaving Man Utd for a loan move to Inter Milan, Sanchez says he feels he trained well enough but could not improve as he wasn’t given opportunities to play.

Sanchez says that’s true of Lukaku as well, with the Belgian also leaving United this summer as he made the permanent switch to Inter.

It’s certainly true that both players featured less often under Solskjaer than under his predecessor Jose Mourinho, though many fans will no doubt defend their manager by saying he axed them because of their lack of form.

Lukaku started brightly at United before fading, but Sanchez never really got going at all and it’s perhaps not surprising Solskjaer didn’t fancy him.

The South American is perhaps hinting this was unfair, as he is quoted by ESPN as saying: “Lukaku and I trained very well, but we needed to play more in games to get to our best.

“It wasn’t the right time for us to be at Manchester. Too many changes. When you change that much, it’s tough.”