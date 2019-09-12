Menu

Verbal agreement reached: Manchester United transfer target set for £143m move to Champions League giants

Real Madrid have reportedly struck a verbal agreement with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to beat Manchester United to the transfer for next summer.

This is the big claim being made today by Spanish outlet Don Balon, who state Sancho looks set for a £143million move to the Bernabeu for next season in what would be a club-record move for Los Blancos.

The England international could undoubtedly be an ideal signing to boost the long-term prospects of Real Madrid, as he looks set to become one of the best players in the world for years to come.

Still only 19 years of age, Sancho has shown immense potential in his time at Dortmund and would also be a great fit for Man Utd if they could get him.

Don Balon claim, however, that Sancho snubbed a move to Old Trafford as he was specifically keen to play for Real in the future.

If the deal does go through, the former Manchester City youngster could be just what the Spanish giants need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo following their struggles since selling him to Juventus.

