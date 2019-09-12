Spurs have issued an injury update on seven first team stars ahead of their clash against Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Eagles this weekend following their 2-2 draw with Arsenal before the international break.

The north London side are currently in ninth-place in the Premier League on five points, with a win against Roy Hodgson’s side potentially taking them up to as high as third should other results go their way.

Ahead of the match, Spurs have issued injury and fitness updates on a number of first team players, with Pochettino’s side confirming that Argentine duo Juan Foyth and Giovani Lo Celso are out of the clash due to injury.

The club also confirmed that they’ll be assessing the fitness levels of Davinson Sanchez, Dele Alli, Tanguy N’Dombele, Eric Dier and Kyle Walker-Peters ahead of their match this weekend, with all five seemingly in contention to play against their London rivals.

Spurs will probably be hoping to start Sanchez, Alli and N’Dombele on Saturday given that these three stars are some of the best players at the club.

Pochettino is going to need all of his best players available this weekend given that Palace has made a brilliant start to their season.

The Eagles are currently fourth in the league, having won two and drawn one of their first four fixtures of the season, with one of these wins coming away to Man United.

Given this, Spurs will need to be at the best on Saturday, as they look to claim their second win the season.