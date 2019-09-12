Chelsea ace Reece James confirmed his return to training yesterday following a long-term injury that’s kept him out for some time.

James, who looks as if he’s going to be a key part of Frank Lampard’s first team plans this season, has been out of actions since injuring himself back in June.

However now, it looks like the youngster has finally recovered from this injury, as he posted a picture of himself in first team training yesterday evening with the caption ‘It’s been a while’.

Blues fans will be delighted to see James has recovered well from his injury, as it now surely means that Cesar Azpilicueta will be relieved of his right back duties for the time being.

The Spaniard has been the club’s clear weak link so far this year, with most of their conceded goals coming down Azpilicueta’s side.

Although, things now seem to be looking up for the west London side following James’ message, and it certainly seems fans are feeling the same way if these tweets are anything to go off!

Let's gooooo my right back??? — Mitchell (@CFC_Mitchell) September 11, 2019

WE ARE SAVEDDDDDD — ? (@CFCFutbol_) September 11, 2019

Welcome back Reece ?? Fast recovery bro we need you ? — Lamps (@CFCLamps_) September 11, 2019

New season, new targets ? great to see you back Reece ??? — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) September 11, 2019

Can't wait to see you back, Reece?? I've been waiting 4 years too see you play for out first-team? — Brian (@CFCBrian_) September 11, 2019