Ivan Rakitic has struggled for playing time so far this season, but the Barcelona stalwart offered a reminder of his quality in training this week.

As seen in the video below, the Croatian international produced a screamer from distance to find the back of the net in training, and it certainly caught the club’s Twitter admin’s eye.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not it leads to more minutes from coach Ernesto Valverde, with Rakitic being left on the bench for the clashes with Real Betis and Osasuna, while he came on for 45 minutes in the defeat to Athletic Bilbao on the opening weekend.

It appears as though the 31-year-old may well have slipped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou, despite the fact that he has been a fundamental figure over the years having made 50 or more appearances in each campaign he has been with the Catalan giants.

On top of that, it seems as though his exploits in training aren’t enough to impress all Barcelona fans, as seen in the comments below, as some are still adamant that they would prefer to see him move on and perhaps give the likes of Arthur and Frenkie de Jong the opportunity to now become permanent fixtures in the Barcelona midfield moving forward.

Vamos Ivan — Prisoner of the Caucasus (@Am_eer666) September 11, 2019

raki ouuuuuuuut!!!!!!!! — 3m (@3mh_mousavi) September 11, 2019

Still a great player. — Jan vdS ? (@JanvandeS) September 11, 2019

Don’t sell him. — Don ???? (@Don_Johnson777) September 11, 2019

Ffs out of all possible propaganda — Davin Pajuelo (@Cule_4_life) September 12, 2019

DELETE — Arekkusu ?? (@Eezyku) September 11, 2019

My player…ignore all the haters racki — ? King Mawuli Tsidi I?????? (@ItzEliInit) September 11, 2019

Delete now — cruyff lio10 (@leomorocco15) September 12, 2019