Video: Evra’s glowing tribute to James while presenting Man Utd ace with Player of the Month award

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra personally awarded Daniel James with the club’s Player of the Month award for August.

As per BBC Sport, James arrived at Old Trafford from Swansea City for £15 million back in June and has settled into life in Manchester quicker than anyone could have imagined.

The 21-year-old scored a dream debut goal after coming on as a substitute during a 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new season, which was a sign of things to come.

James has since netted two more goals, in a home defeat to Crystal Palace and a draw at Southampton, while impressing with his electrifying pace, dribbling ability and work rate.

Evra, who is currently in the process of earning his coaching badges at the Aon Training Complex, offered a glowing tribute to James while presenting the United ace with the club’s Player of the Month award on Thursday.

I think you deserve it and, to be honest, like I was saying before, I’m really, really happy to give you that trophy because of the passion, the love, said the Frenchman – as per United’s official website.

I can see it. It’s the best day of your life when you’re playing for this club and we need those players.

Check out the full clip below, via Twitter.

Straight from the heart ?? Our special guest presenter for @Daniel_James_97‘s Player of the Month award didn’t disappoint…@Evra ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xWLCfLx0RV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 12, 2019

Patrice Evra presents Daniel James with the Player of the Month award, alongside a powerful speech ? pic.twitter.com/ptvMEXa3Of — utdreport (@utdreport) September 12, 2019



(Pictures courtesy of MUTV)