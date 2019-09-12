Video: “I feel better” – Lionel Messi gives update on calf injury, ace rules himself out of Barcelona vs Valencia

Lionel Messi has given a personal update on the injury problem that has kept him out of action for Barcelona so far this season.

Messi picked up a problem with his calf during pre-season, something that has seen the Argentine sat on the sidelines this term.

Following this, Messi has given an update on his injury problem ahead of Barcelona vs Valencia, with the forward also giving an update on whether he’d be able to play against Dortmund next week.

As seen in the video above, Messi commented on his injury, stating that “I feel better. It was very bad because it happened the first day, and at first it looked to be something minor but in reality, I have been out of action for 15 days now”.

Messi was then asked about his availability for his side’s clash vs Valencia on Saturday, noting that “No. I’m still training on my own and I don’t have a fixed date of my return.”

Messi then spoke about whether he’ll be available to play Dortmund, as he said “We will see if I will be fit in time to be with the team in Dortmund”.

Seems like Barcelona are going to have to take on Los Che without their star man then!