Video: Lionel Messi ‘accepts’ dinner invitation from Cristiano Ronaldo, gives update on relationship with superstar

Lionel Messi has said he’s willing to accept Cristiano Ronaldo’s dinner invitation during a revealing interview with Sport recently.

As seen below, Messi was asked about Ronaldo’s dinner invitation that was made during the Champions League group stage draw last month, as well as commenting on the two’s relationship with one another.

Speaking on his relationship with the Portuguese forward, Messi noted “I have said multiple times that we might not be friends because we have never shared a team. I always see him at the award shows. I don’t know if there will be a dinner because it’s difficult to cross paths for obvious reasons.”

Messi then added “We both have our commitments but obviously I accept that dinner”.

It’s nice to hear Messi and Ronaldo getting on as well as they can given that the two have been football’s biggest rivals for around a decade now.

We’d certainly love to be a fly on the wall at that dinner party!