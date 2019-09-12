Video: “Looks hideous” – Some Barcelona fans hate club’s new third kit as Blaugrana confirm strip for 2019/20 season

Barcelona announced their new third kit this morning, however despite it looking alright, most fans weren’t impressed with it at all.

Barca have already confirmed their home and away strip for the 2019/20 season, with the club rocking a chequered home strip and a very nice yellow away number.

?? ¡La 3ª equipación ya está aquí!

¿Qué os parece? ? pic.twitter.com/Ol3uxDZaD3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 12, 2019

And now, the club have announced their third kit for the upcoming year, and despite us thinking that it’s looks alright, most fans aren’t too keen on the new strip.

Seems like there’s no pleasing Blaugrana supporters nowadays!

Its ugly ? — messi hatem (@messihatem1) September 12, 2019

Looks hideous — Second son ? (@Silas_Nonso) September 12, 2019

Looks wack — Presh's Regime???? (@preshregime) September 12, 2019

The colour is awful — straikoff (@straikoffLA) September 12, 2019

It's ugly but I love it ??? — Lilliana ? (@Lilliana_mk) September 12, 2019

Not nice — Kwame_TK?? (@KwameTweneboa) September 12, 2019

Disaster ? — richardkelvin (@richardskelvin_) September 12, 2019

Looks worse than Valverde's face — Neo? (@hate_chemistry) September 12, 2019