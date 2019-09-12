Menu

Video: “Looks hideous” – Some Barcelona fans hate club’s new third kit as Blaugrana confirm strip for 2019/20 season

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona announced their new third kit this morning, however despite it looking alright, most fans weren’t impressed with it at all.

Barca have already confirmed their home and away strip for the 2019/20 season, with the club rocking a chequered home strip and a very nice yellow away number.

And now, the club have announced their third kit for the upcoming year, and despite us thinking that it’s looks alright, most fans aren’t too keen on the new strip.

Seems like there’s no pleasing Blaugrana supporters nowadays!

