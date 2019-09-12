West Ham’s loaned-out forward Jordan Hugill has absolutely lavished team-mate Manuel Lanzini with some serious praise.

The 27-year-old, currently on loan for the season at Queens Park Rangers, was asked about the best player he’d ever played with during a Q&A on Facebook.

Lanzini has certainly been a key player for the Hammers since he joined, but it’s some compliment from Hugill to single him out in such a big way.

“In training, because I haven’t played many games for West Ham, being around this player all the time – he’s brilliant, he’s amazing,” he said.

“And I think I’ve never seen a player like him, Manuel Lanzini at West Ham.

“The things he can do with a football and how sharp he is and everything like that, it’s incredible. And just to watch him in training is even better.”

Lanzini has spent a lot of time out recently due to injury troubles, but WHUFC fans will hope he can get back to his best this season after making it back into Manuel Pellegrini’s side for the start of the campaign.