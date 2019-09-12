Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has opened up on the rumours that circulated regarding his future this summer, which comes after the player was linked with a move to Man United.

The Sun reported back in July that United were ready to offer £50M in order to land Longstaff, however come the end of the window, the 21-year-old ended up staying at St James’ Park until at least January.

And now, with the window being shut for more than a month, Longstaff has opened up on the rumours that surrounding his future with the Magpies this summer just gone.

As per Newcastle’s official website, via the Sun, Longstaff stated “You can sometimes get distracted by the outside noise and maybe for a little bit in the summer I was a bit. It’s hard not to, whenever you go anywhere you see your face on the front of a newspaper and you turn the telly on people are talking about you.”

Given that Longstaff is still only 21 years old, and has only a handful of Premier League appearances to his name, it’s easy to see why he would get distracted by reports linking him with a Red Devils switch.

Given the reports linking him with a move to United in the summer, it’ll be interesting to see whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are linked with him get again in the January window, and whether this will lead to the Red Devils actually making a move for him.

If one thing seems for certain, it seems like United being linked with Longstaff in January could distract the player even further, something that we’re sure Newcastle fans won’t want to hear happening.