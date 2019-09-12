Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eager to see Real Madrid make a £100M move for Chelsea and France ace N’Golo Kante, news which comes just a day after it was reported that the two sides have an agreement over the midfielder’s future.

As noted by Defensa Central, via the Express, Real and Chelsea have reached an agreement over Kante that means the Blues are to inform Los Blancos if they put Kante up for sale, and whenever the club receive an offer for the Frenchman.

And following this news, it seems like Zidane wants to see his side make their move for the World Cup winner, as the Athletic note that, via the Sun, the Real boss wants his side to make a £100M move for the player in the summer.

Although £100M is a lot of money, it’s probably worth forking out that much for a player like Kante, especially when you realise that the French international is one of the best in his position.

Over the past few years, the 28-year-old has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, with the player proving to be a key part of Chelsea and France’s set-up’s during that time frame.

Real’s midfield could do with bolstering given that both Kroos and Modric had less-than-impressive campaigns last year.

The Los Blancos duo have been reliable servants for the club in the past, however after last year, it seems like Kroos and Modric may not be up to standard any more.

Thus, we can easily see why Zidane is keen to see his side splash £100M on Kante in the summer of 2020…