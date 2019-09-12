Chelsea are reportedly looking to bolster their right back options in January, with the Blues lining up Real Madrid ace Achraf Hakimi as a possible signing.

According to the Sun, the west London side are confident in their attempts to have their transfer ban cut short, something that will allow them to sign players in the winter window should they be successful with this.

And amidst this news, it seems like Lampard’s side are already eyeing up targets should their transfer ban come to an end in January.

As per Don Balon, Lampard is keen to bolster his right-back options in the winter, with Youcef Atal and Hakimi being lined up as possible signings by the Blues.

It’s also noted that Zidane has given Real Madrid the green light to sell the Moroccan to the Blues, with it being stated that Los Blancos could bring in as much as €35M for the defender.

Hakimi has spent a fair part of his Real career on loan at Borussia Dortmund, a club which the Moroccan international has impressed with during his time there.

The 20-year-old spent last year with the German outfit, and will continue to do so this term, as he looks to gain valuable first team experience with the Bundesliga side.

Hakimi is able to play at right-back, left-back, and even at right midfielder, versatility that’ll definitely come in handy for Lampard should he end up moving to Stamford Bridge in a few months time.