Liverpool’s Adam Lallana has said that he is not worried about his future at the club and is focused on his fitness.

The 31-year-old joined the reds from Southampton in 2014 and has since made 158 appearances for the reds, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists. Injuries have resulted in Lallana falling down the pecking order.

This season, the England international has made just two appearances for Liverpool against Manchester City and Arsenal. Lallana’s current contract expires next summer and given the amount of quality the Reds already have in midfield, it seems very unlikely that he’ll make much appearances this season.

However, the 31-year-old is not bothered about his future at Anfield. Lallana told the Times: “Worry is the wrong word. Of course, you think ahead and like to plan to a degree. I love it here. But I’m not obsessing about my future. Being as fit as I can, and working as hard as I can, is at the forefront of my mind. The rest will take care of itself.

“I feel happy. I feel fit and strong. If I want to be part of this team, the best team in Europe, I need to keep improving and developing and that is what I have found difficult over the last two years because I have not been able to show that. I can’t be the same player, I need to be better because the team is better.”

Lallana took on the role of a holding midfielder during Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies. However, given the form of Fabinho, the 31-year-old may have to wait for the Cup and FIFA Club World Cup matches for first-team football.

Lallana will certainly make the bench for tomorrow’s match against Newcastle but whether he’ll be on the pitch, only time will tell.