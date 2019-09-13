Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Unai Nunez from Athletic Bilbao in the January window, after the player himself offered his signature to the Blaugrana.

According to Don Balon, Nunez has contacted the Blaugrana in order to offer his signing in the January transfer window, a move that should cost Barca around €30M given that the player’s release clause is valued at this amount.

The report further states that Lionel Messi is approving of a move of this ilk, whilst Barca themselves are seriously considering taking up Nunez’s offer.

Given that Ernesto Valverde only really has three centre-backs to choose from in his first team, Barca could probably do with taking up this opportunity to sign Nunez in the winter window.

It was confirmed earlier today that Umtiti is set to be out for at least five weeks after injuring his foot whilst on international duty, something that could make this proposal from Nunez even more appealing for the Spanish giants.

The Frenchman has become very injury prone in recent years, something Nunez is not, a factor that could play a part in helping convince Barca into making a move for him.

Despite being just 22 years old, Nunez has already managed to establish himself in Bilbao’s first team, with the Spaniard making a total of 53 appearances for the club since the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Nunez is already an experienced La Liga centre-back despite still being quite young, thus it’ll be interesting to see if Valverde and Co seize the day and take up this chance to sign the defender in January.