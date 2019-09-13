Benfica & Valencia identify Crystal Palace starlet Raymond as a transfer target

Benfica and Valencia are both interested in signing Crystal Palace teenager Jadan Raymond after his exploits for England’s U17 side.

The 15-year-old is a prized member of the academy set up at Selhurst Park, but the Eagles are unable to tie him down to professional terms until he reaches the age of 17.

According to the Daily Mail, Benfica and Valencia have identified Raymond as a transfer target, having seen him in action for England Under 17’s in the Syrenka Cup in Poland.

The Palace starlet scored the winning penalty in the final against the hosts and impressed throughout the tournament with his displays in midfield.

The Eagles are determined to extend Raymond’s stay at the club, but a European duo could secure his services for as little as £250,000 if they pounce before his final year in the academy is up – as per The Mail.

Palace lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in the summer transfer window and Wilfried Zaha’s future at the club is still very much up in the air, amid links to a number of top sides across Europe.

Allowing Raymond to leave would be another significant blow for the Eagles, but it remains to be seen whether or not Benfica or Valencia will formalise their interest.

It will be a while before the English youngster reaches his full potential, but his recent performances suggest that he is heading right to the top, which is why Palace will try to tie him down as soon as they possibly can.