Barcelona have been dealt a big blow regarding the fitness of Samuel Umtiti, after they confirmed that the Frenchman is set to be out for around six weeks after he picked up an injury to his foot.

As per the club’s official website, Umtiti picked up a problem with one of the metatarsals in his right foot, with the defender now set to be out for as long as six weeks because of this.

This news will come as a significant blow for the time being, as the Blaugrana will now only really have Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique as the two experienced centre-backs in their squad.

Valverde also has the likes of Jean-Claire Todibo to rely upon in the mean time, however if the youngster’s performances in a Barca shirt so far are anything to go off, the Frenchman is still some way off being ready to play for the club’s first team.

It’s a real shame to see a player as good as Umtiti struggle so much with injuries, an area of his game that has plagued him heavily over the past couple of seasons.

During both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns, the French international sustained pretty serious knee injuries, something that’s seen him lose his place in Barca’s starting XI to Lenglet, who himself has been brilliant since his move from Sevilla last summer.

It’s definitely going to be interesting to see whether Umtiti can recover from this injury quicker than expected, as he looks to get back to his best and reclaim his place in Valverde’s starting line-up for the remainder of the season.