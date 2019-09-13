Liverpool have been handed some good news by manager Jurgen Klopp, after the German revealed that the club could have Naby Keita back in training after their clash against Napoli.

The Merseyside club take on Carlo Ancelotti’s side in their Champions League opener next week, with both teams looking to get their European campaigns off to the best possible start with a win.

Keita isn’t going to be fit for the clash against Napoli in a few days time, however according to Klopp, it seems like the Guinean is set to return to training for the Reds in the sessions following the match.

As per the club’s official website, Klopp has spoke on Keita’s situation, stating that “Naby is close, much closer than Ali. I think he could be in training when we come back from Napoli next week.”

Keita was absolutely brilliant for Liverpool during the second half of last season, thus this news is something that’ll definitely come as a big boost for the club, and for Klopp.

It’ll be interesting to see how long it takes Keita to work his way back into Liverpool’s starting XI given that he’s been out for a fairly long time with this injury.

However, if the midfielder’s quality is anything to go off, we it shouldn’t be too long before we see the player starting for the European champions this season…