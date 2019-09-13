David De Gea latest: Man United ace signs new £255,000-a-week contract as Spaniard joins Pogba as club’s highest paid player

David De Gea has finally signed a new contract with Man United, one that’ll see the club join Paul Pogba as the Red Devils’ highest paid player.

A lot has been made of De Gea’s future at Old Trafford in recent months, however now, rumours surrounding the player’s future can be put to rest following recent reports.

As per the Daily Record, De Gea has signed a new five-year deal with United, one that’ll see him take home around €15M-a-year (£13.3M), which when worked out, equates to around £255,000-a-week.

The report also notes that by signing this new deal, De Gea will join teammate Pogba as the Red Devils’ highest paid player, something that the club may have been forced to do given that the Spaniard’s deal was to run out in the summer.

Despite his recent patchy form, De Gea is still easily one of the world’s best goalkeepers, thus we can see why United are so willing to pay him such a wage in order to convince him to sign a new deal.

Had De Gea ended up leaving the club during either the January or summer transfer windows, United would’ve had to dip into the market to buy a like-for-like replacement, something that would’ve been hard to come by given the fact that De Gea’s one of the best shot-stoppers in the world.

Now that De Gea has agreed this new deal, it’ll surely be off his mind, something that could contribute to the player turning his recent poor form at Old Trafford around.

The Spanish ace has looked like a shadow of his former self so far this term, form that he’ll surely be looking to turn around now he’s penned a new deal with the club.