Arsenal loanee William Saliba returned to the club recently, as the Frenchman looked to complete his recovery from injury.

As per the club’s official site, Saliba, who’s currently on loan at St Etienne after joining the Gunners this summer, was pictured at the club’s training ground today, as he looks to complete his return from a groin injury.

18-year-old Saliba, who joined the north London club in a deal worth £27M earlier this summer according to BBC Sport, was sent back to his former side St Etienne on a season-long loan following his move to the Emirates.

However, things haven’t necessarily gone to plan for the teenager since his loan move, as Sailba is yet to make an appearance for the Ligue 1 outfit this term due to injury.

Although, it does seem like Saliba is nearing a return from this problem if the pictures on Arsenal’s website are anything to go off, something that’ll be great to hear for St Etienne.

Following his temporary return to the club, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to call for the club to keep him in England and not allow him to return to France.

Now obviously Arsenal doing this would be against the rules, however that hasn’t stopped some supporters from asking the Gunners to not let him leave following his return…

