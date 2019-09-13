Juventus are reportedly set to trim their squad in January with both Mattia Perin and Marko Pjaca being tipped to move on when the transfer window opens.

The Bianconeri struggled to offload players this past summer, which in turn has led to a situation where big names have been left out of their Champions League squad, including the likes of Emre Can and Mario Mandzukic.

With that in mind, Maurizio Sarri will know that they must try to reduce the numbers in the squad next year, and it appears as though there are two main candidates set for the chop first.

According to Calciomercato, both Perin and Pjaca look set to move on with the suggestion being that the indication over their exits has come from the club itself as the pair continue to recover from injury and are unlikely to play minutes this season and beyond.

With Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Buffon ahead of Perin in the pecking order between the posts, coupled with the fierce competition for places further up the pitch in attack which will likely ensure that Pjaca doesn’t get too many opportunities, it looks rather bleak for the pair.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernadeschi and others all come ahead of Pjaca, and so the 24-year-old will surely be well advised to move on if an opportunity elsewhere presents itself.

In turn, it would come as no surprise if they were axed in January, but it remains to be seen whether or not the interest from elsewhere is there to take them away from Turin.