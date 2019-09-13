If there was any club in the world where a €100m signing could almost be written off before playing in a competitive game, it would be Real Madrid. He’s struggled with injuries and constant criticism about his weight from the club president but he’s finally been back in training this week.

L’Equipe reported on some comments made by Zinedine Zidane in the build up to Real Madrid’s game against Levante this weekend. Zidane said that Hazard was ready to play and they all wanted to see him in action.

The Belgian has had a tough time since arriving in Madrid for Chelsea this Summer. A report from Sport back in July suggested that Hazard was overweight and Zidane had not been convinced by him since his return to the club.

Real look like a club on the verge of self destructing this season, there seems to be so many stories of club officials complaining about players in the media and Zidane hasn’t cut a happy figure in a lot of his press appearances.

They had an awful pre-season including a thumping by Atletico, and a 1-1 draw at home to Real Valladolid didn’t help matters. Cynical fans might suggest that Florentino Perez only agreed to re-hire Zidane so he could sack him as a punishment for walking out on the club previously.

Hazard proved during his time at Chelsea he is one of the greatest players to grace the Premier League in recent years. As long as he is fit he should make a huge difference to Real and give the team a lift.

However if you want to be even more cynical, perhaps Zidane will play him before he’s fully fit in the hope he doesn’t live up to expectations. It would give him yet another thing to be unhappy about in terms of recruitment this Summer, and give him a bigger say in the signings going forward.