Barcelona reportedly prefer signing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe over Neymar.

The Brazilian international was strongly linked to a return to Camp Nou with a report from Gianluca Di Marzio claiming that the Blaugrana and PSG have agreed on a transfer fee. However, no deal was materialied and Neymar remained with the Ligue 1 champions.

A report from Mundo Deportivo states that Barcelona now prefer to sign the Brazilian’s PSG teammate Mbappe.

The French international has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world thanks to his performances for the Parisians and the national team. Mbappe who played a key role in France winning the World Cup last summer, has made 91 appearances for PSG since joining them from Monaco, scoring 62 goals and providing 33 assists. Last season, Mbappe was sensational for the Ligue 1 champions, netting 39 goals and providing 17 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

There’s no doubt that the 20-year-old will be the best footballer in the world at some point of his career and provided Barcelona manage to sign him, we can only imagine how much of a nightmare would they be for the opposition. However, Mbappe is bound to cost the Blaugrana a fortune.