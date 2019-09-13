Juventus were reportedly willing to sell Man Utd target Douglas Costa this past summer, but Maurizio Sarri’s arrival forced a change in stance.

The 28-year-old didn’t have the best of seasons last year, as he managed to contribute just one goal and two assists in 25 appearances.

However, while that was in a more bit-part role under Massimiliano Allegri, he looks set to enjoy a more prominent one under Sarri and has already registered two assists in two Serie A games to start the new campaign.

It could have been very different for him this summer though, as Calciomercato report that Juventus were ready to sacrifice the Brazilian international and had valued him at a whopping €75m.

It’s added that Man Utd were interested and could have perhaps asked for him to be included in a possible swap deal involving Paul Pogba, but ultimately after Sarri arrived and made it clear that Costa had a key role to play for him, the situation collapsed and he remained in Turin.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw Daniel James arrive from Swansea City to bolster his attacking options and the Welshman has made a brilliant start to life at Old Trafford.

However, time will tell whether or not the Red Devils added enough quality, experience and depth this summer, especially considering that they let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez join Inter.

That could leave them short up top, especially with no Costa arriving this past summer, but ultimately the biggest positive that they can surely take away from it all is that Pogba stayed and is in a position to continue to be a pivotal figure for Man Utd this season to ensure that they continue to make progress and achieve their objectives.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News earlier this week though, the Brazilian himself hit out at speculation that he was in talks over a move to United this summer and insisted that they were not accurate.