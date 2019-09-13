Napoli take on Liverpool in the Champions League next Tuesday night, and coach Carlo Ancelotti could have good news on the fitness front.

The Partenopei face Sampdoria on Saturday evening hoping to pick up a key win after collecting just three points from their opening two games of the Serie A season.

However, their focus will quickly switch to Liverpool after that outing, and Ancelotti will be desperate to be as close to full strength as possible, and to be able to give those who have been struggling with knocks a chance to get some minutes under their belt as opposed to being thrown straight in against the Reds.

Based on his comments to the media on Friday, it appears as though it’s positive news for the Italian tactician, as he provided updates on Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Koulibaly, as seen in the tweets below.

It’s noted that both Milik and Insigne are training with the rest of the group, and the condition of Koulibaly is improving after he returned late from international duty this summer and has seen his start to the new campaign disrupted as a result.

Given how important Insigne and Koulibaly have been for Napoli in recent years, it’s crucial for Ancelotti that he has that duo available to try and make a positive start to their Champions League campaign next week.

Nevertheless, having a different option up top in Milik to offer a different dynamic is also crucial and so it will be a relief for all concerned at the Italian giants that there’s good news on the injury front with the trio all seemingly set to be in contention this weekend and in turn ready to feature in the Liverpool game.